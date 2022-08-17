Bill Hjelmgren (Wm. C), 92 of Lake Elmo, entered Heaven on August 10, 2022.
Bill was born on January 21, 1930 in Sycamore, IL and grew up in Mounds Park, St. Paul. His boyhood was filled with great adventures in and around the Battle Creek and Pigs Eye Lake with his buddy Stu. He was proud to serve in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas and Washington state. Upon his return to Minnesota, he met his bride-to-be Joan in a local soda shop, while she was a student nurse at Mounds Park Hospital. They married in 1954 and were blessed with 59 years together. Bill was a beloved and devoted father to three children, Lee, Janet and Ruth. He deeply loved his family and was primary caregiver for Joan for several years prior to her passing. He worked at 3M for 18 years and then opened Village Upholstery until his retirement. Bill served on leadership teams for Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Elmo, found great joy in playing old-timers hockey at Lily Lake arena, and throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman and fan of all sports. Bill enjoyed many hours of aerobics and socializing at Community Thread where he cultivated wonderful friendships.
Bill is preceded in death by Joan (Levine) and son Lee Hjelmgren.
He is survived by daughters Janet Hjelmgren (Doug Cox) and Ruth Hjelmgren (Jay Theriault), grandchildren Evelyn (Kerry), Ross (Pamela), Oskar and Joanna and one great grandchild, Esther. Bill's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 with family & friends gathering at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Lake Elmo.
