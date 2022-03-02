Beverly Ann Tronnes

Beverly Ann Tronnes, age 86, passed away peacefully in Orlando, Florida on February 12, 2022, after a short hospital stay brought on by Alzheimer's disease.

Preceded in death by parents Lula and Erling and sister Marlene.

She is survived by son David; brothers James (Diane) and Michael; also survived by nieces Jami Busby (Tim), Dawn Seeman (Marty) and Amy Strom; nephew John Tronnes (Lynn); as well as eight grand-nieces and -nephews.

Beverly was born in Boyd, Minnesota on January 18, 1936. She moved to Oak Park Heights with her family in 1950. After graduating from Stillwater High School in 1953, she lived in St. Paul and Oak Park Heights before relocating to Orlando in 2013. She was a loving daughter who selflessly cared for both of her parents in their later years. She was also a kind and caring mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.

Services are pending.

