Betty Jo Jacobs, former Stillwater resident, was a caring wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She left this world on August 7, 2021 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. She was born to C.M. Hill and Annie Spruill on February 27, 1932 in Newport, NC. Betty Jo majored in English at UNC Greensboro, then received a Bachelor of Divinity at Garrett Seminary in Evanston, IL. She traveled the country with campus ministry, where she met her husband, Jim Jacobs. Together they had two children, John and Edward. Betty Jo lived in Stillwater for many years and spent countless hours with church work, volunteering, and senior service. Her favorite social work was with senior citizens. After Jim retired from teaching, they moved to Raleigh, NC. Anyone who knew Betty Jo knew she was generous, sharp-witted, a voracious reader, a liberal Democrat, and loved to laugh. She supported any program that helped people in need. Betty Jo was preceded by her brother Charles Hill and sister Virginia Ann Blizzard. She is survived by her husband Jim; sons John (Kaia) and Edward (Sarah); grandchildren Bobby, Rory, Owen, and Peter; and nieces and nephews. A memorial will be scheduled at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
