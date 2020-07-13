Betty Herzfeld passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Longtime resident Lake Elmo, MN. Preceded in death by husband, William “Bill”; daughter, Nancy and sister, Verna Bloom. Survived by sisters, Jean Schad and Adeline Wold; children, Bob (Donna), Dean (Sherrie), Brian (Kay), and Mark (Beth); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was born and raised in Osceola, WI, then moved to Stillwater where she began her teaching career including a time at a one room country school, Jackman School. She later was a substitute teacher for Stillwater School District #834. She married in 1950 and moved to the family farm in Lake Elmo. She was active in Lake Elmo VFW and St. Lucas Community Church. Services and burial were held July 11, 2020 at St. Lucas Community Church.
