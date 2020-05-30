Went to be with her Lord on May 25th 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Gene (Taco). Survived by children, Cyndi, Mike (Sandy), Brad (Diana), Kyle; grandchildren, JT (Laura), Hugh, Mikaela, Nash, Bror, Thor; great grandson, Luka; sisters, Marlene (Dick) Proulx, Jule (Tom) Crever; cousin, Roger Torgersen; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at 4pm, June 1, 2020 at Bradshaw in Stillwater. Live-streaming available at www.bradshawfuneral.com.

