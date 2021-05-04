Bert Plaskett, age 68 of Bayport, MN, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Nancy and sister Beverly Limestahl. Bert is survived by loving wife Janet; daughters Jackie (Tim) Krekelberg and Marie (Justin) Barrientos; grandchildren Alex, Ben, Kari, Finn, Jack, Hayden and Maddie; his brother Dennis (Bobbie); brother-in-law George Limestahl; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 611 3rd Street S, Stillwater, visitation half hour before Mass at church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater. A lunch reception will follow the burial at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Croix Valley Chapter of Let’s Go Fishing or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172, www.honsafamilyfuneral.com.
Berton "Bert" A. Plaskett
Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.