Our loving mother, Bernice "Jean" Ann Westphal, age 89 of Stillwater, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022; peacefully and surrounded by family.
Jean was born on December 28, 1932 in May Township, MN to Louis and Daisy Kaphing. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1950. After graduating, she worked at Connolly Shoe Company in Stillwater for many years.
She married William "Bill" Dee Westphal on June 30, 1956 and had four children. Although they divorced, they remained good friends.
She also worked at Maple Manor in Stillwater for many years.
Family was very important to Jean. Holidays and family get togethers were a favorite time for her. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family. She was always generous and helping in any way she could for her children and grandchildren.
Jean also enjoyed going to garage sales. Finding salt and pepper shakers was a favorite for her as she had a huge collection.
Jean loved birds. She enjoyed watching them at her feeders during the winter months and sitting out on her deck in the summer. She will be greatly missed for her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren: David (Guadalupe) Westphal (Joe, Beth, Danny and Tony Westphal); Becky aka Rebecca (Craig) Dufresne (Rachel (Ryan) Witthoft and Reesa, Rosa, Ruby and Raya, Sara (fiance' Tyler) Dufresne and Eva); Dick (Sue) Westphal (Rick (Lyndsey) Westphal); Brenda Koller (Chris and Gabe Koller). Also by her sister Jackie (Gale) Waterman, brother Gary (Lois) Kaphing, sister-in-Law Eleanor Peterson and many other nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Daisy Kaphing, former husband Bill Westphal, brother Joe Kaphing, sisters Lois Jackson, Adele Jackson, Verlie Tuenge and Donna Roepke.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00am (visitation 10:00am) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 5th St. S., Stillwater, MN. Masks are required. Luncheon to follow in church basement. Per Jean's request, please no flowers.
