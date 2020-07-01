Bernette, age 85, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 26, 2020. Bernette was born on December 15, 1934 to Henry and Bertha (Gresser) Ostendorf in Freeport, Minnesota. She attended high school in Sauk Centre, Minnesota and worked at 3M for over 25 years. Her greatest joy in her life was her family, which included seven children, 25 grandchildren, and many more great and great-great grandchildren. One only had to walk into her home to see how much she cherished her family, with photographs exhibited with pride, on every wall, shelf, and every inch of her refrigerator. Bernette lovingly hand-quilted, cross-stitched, knitted and crocheted blankets, quilts, towels, scarves, and baked apple pies, cookies, and bread to demonstrate her love for her family. She also enjoyed spending time and sharing laughter with her many friends made throughout her lifetime, including those from water aerobics “the water babes,” “the golf group,” church, and her neighborhood. Among her many talents, she was also an avid gardener with a magic touch and a green thumb. Bernette deeply loved the Lord and was ready to join Him when He called. Bernette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren “Wayne”; daughter, Pamela Lyons; grandson, David MacDonald, Jr.; parents, Henry and Bertha Ostendorf; and brothers and sisters, Cyril, Jerry, Ernie, Alvina, Bernice, Betty, Arlene, and Hank. She is survived by children, Cheryl (Michael) Young, Judy Carlson, Warren Gary (Jill) Stimson, Gene (Teresa) Stimson, Gail (Gary) Renteria and Sue (Robert) Schettle. She is also survived by her sister, Cora Stenberg; many grandchildren, relatives and friends. A celebration of Bernette’s life will be Friday, July 10th at 10 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 and Co Rd 5), Stillwater. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, which will limit the number who will be in attendance. The funeral service will also be livestreamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Bernette-Caroline-Stimson to allow for remote participation. Family will receive relatives and friends following the service at White Eagle Clubhouse and Event Center at 316 White Eagle Trail, Hudson, WI at 11:30 a.m. A private family interment ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will occur later.
