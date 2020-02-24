Bernd Bohnel, age 76 of Lindstrom, Minnesota, passed away on February 20, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1943 in Rechevich, Czechoslovakia to parents Max and Gertrude Bohnel. Bernd worked as a chemist in consumer office products at 3M for his entire career. One of his great loves was classical music, especially opera and he was a trained singer. He had a deep love for the outdoors, camping and tending to his beautiful gardens. He was a semi-pro soccer player and coached soccer in Stillwater, Minnesota for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Rainer. Bernd is survived by his wife Margaret with whom he shared 52 years of marriage; children Peter (Janelle), Ericka (Rosa) Bohnel, and Elizabeth Bohnel; brother Uwe; sisters Erda and Gudrun; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
