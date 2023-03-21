On Thursday, March 16, 2023, Barton Anderson passed away from a heart attack at 88 years old at home in the town he loved, Afton, Minnesota.
Barton was the beloved husband of Susan and father to Roger (Kathleen), Roy (Margaret) and Mark (Margaret), and seven grandchildren.
Barton will be remembered for his dedicated community service as an Afton Councilman, Afton Mayor, Afton Fire Department Chief, Cub Scout Master, Jaycees, VAA youth football coach, Emergency Medical Technician, and Captain of the Lower St. Croix Fire Department for 41 years. All his St. Croix Valley community service earned him the prestigious WCCO "Good Neighbor" award and Grand Marshal of the Afton 4th of July Parade.
Bart graduated from Stillwater High School where he excelled in football and track earning all-conference honors. After graduating from High School, Barton joined the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. After the U.S Navy, Barton returned back to his lifelong town of Afton and joined the Minnesota Air National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing for 32 years as a Senior Master Sergeant; he ran the Propulsion Shop for C-130 Hercules four-engine turboprop military aircraft.
Barton will be remembered as a lifelong resident of Afton, and for his love of his grandkids' Stillwater Pony sports, the Lower St. Croix Valley, and knowing how to do things "the right way."
A celebration of Bart's life will be scheduled for a later date in the spring followed by a private burial.
