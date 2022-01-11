Barbara "Barb" (Johnson) Fazendin

A memorial service for Barbara Fazendin, 88, of Stillwater, formerly of Haines City, FL will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 6201 Osgood Ave. N. in Stillwater on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00. A luncheon will follow at the Lowell Inn in downtown Stillwater.
Barb passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021 surrounded by her family due to complications from a heart surgery.
She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny, mother Doris, father Elmer and brother David.
She is survived by her daughters Linda (Tom) and Nancy, son David (Joan), sister Pat Schulke, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, special friends Gwen and Nan.
Barb was born February 13, 1933, in Stillwater, MN. She worked for Stillwater Medical Group for 45 years. Her family was very important to her, she loved the time spend with her kids, doing Sunday dinners and hosting holidays. She loved to travel with her husband Johnny, seeing so many countries and cultures. Barb was an active member in her church, she sang in the choir, worked in the office and organized events. She loved baking, reading, playing cards, but her upmost favorite thing was working at the Minnesota State Fair for over 30 years, where she was an avid fair goer her entire life. Barb always had a smile on her face and was willing to help others when needed. Her compassion for others was remarkable.
She will be missed dearly by all the who knew and loved her. Memorials are preferred. A private burial will be held at a later date.
