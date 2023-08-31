August H. LaRenzie III

It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we share his passing on August 21, 2023 at the age of 69. He had many roles in life, but none more important than husband to Tam, Pops to Jude (Emily) and Andre, and of course his new found joy of being Grampy to Scarlett Grace and Little man Augie (V). Brother to Susie Wilkinson, Alida (Dick) Herling and Grant (Tracy) LaRenzie. Son-in-law to Judy Seidl and brother-in-law to Rick (Judy), Joe (Libby), and Teri (Paul) Richardson. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and cousin to many. His love for family ran deep and was unconditional. During the past year Augie has shared with Tam and to several family members that he was satisfied with his life. No regrets, no what ifs, no unforgiveness, no looking back. He was raised in a great family. Loved Tam deeply. Had an exceptional loving pride for his sons and daughter in law with the icing on the cake being his grandchildren. With this great gift we are able to find peace. We give thanks to God that we have that in our hearts as well as his legacy that will live on through those he loved. He loved well and was well loved.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 14107 Hudson Road S., Afton, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials will be made in August LaRenzie's name and memory to the Oakland Jr. High Orchestra. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jn0lpj3Dem4
