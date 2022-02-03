Audrey Hattaline (Paulson) Flod

Audrey H. Flod passed away on January 29, 2022, at the age of 98.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Erick L. Flod; her parents Benhart and Gena Paulson; sister Junice Horgan; brothers Gordon, Bentley and Frank Paulson; and her great grandson Anthony Norton Jr.
She is survived by her five children, Karine (Gary) Purdham, Michael (Pauline) Flod, David (Wendy) Flod, Robert Flod, and Paul Flod; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great granddaughter; two sisters, Opal Dargus and Maxine Thoreson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Audrey was born and raised in the Warren, MN area. She graduated from Warren High School in 1940. She then moved to Oregon and worked in the Pendleton Wool factory for a few years until the war was over and Erick returned from his tour of duty. They were married in Oregon and came back to farm 200 acres in the Warren/Viking area of NW Minnesota. After a few years and the birth of four of their five children, they moved to the Stillwater area. Erick took an early retirement so he and Audrey were able to spend winters in Texas, Hawaii and Arizona.
Audrey has been a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Marine on St. Croix, MN since 1957. A Celebration of Life will take place May 14, 2022 at Christ Lutheran to honor her life. A burial for Audrey will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband Erick.
