Arthur Palmer, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Art was an only child born in Minneapolis, MN on May 20, 1928 to Arthur and Nell Palmer. Art attended grade school at St. Michael's Catholic School in Stillwater, MN and graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 1946. He earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Hotel Management/Architecture and was commissioned into the Army. Art married his childhood sweetheart, Maureen O'Brien in 1949 and raised their children over the next 49 years.
Art leaves behind his nine children, Bill (Barb) Palmer, Lee (Dr. Ray) Tidman, Lorah (Jerry) Titterud, Mary (Ward) Simon, Sue (Tony) Jacobson, Ann (Bob) de St. Aubin, Nelle (Gregg) Thompson, Steve Palmer, Devon (Al) Dressely; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; Julie Chatterson.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen; parents; granddaughters, Teressa Simon and Michelle Palmer; Georgia Palmer.
Art's life in Stillwater revolved around his family. He enjoyed traveling, skiing in Aspen with family and friends, boating on the St. Croix River, flying planes and watching football. He was raised at the Lowell Inn in Stillwater, and was a second generation Innkeeper. He and his family were renowned for their excellence in the industry. Art combined his love of football and hospitality by entertaining Minnesota Viking players at the Inn. He was a visionary and a pioneer in the hospitality industry as was evident when he brought in a Swiss woodcarver to Stillwater to conduct the sculpting work of the Matterhorn Room. He was also in the cattle business and imported South Devon Cattle from England to the ranch in Stillwater, MN.
Art will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, along with his vivacious, passionate and energetic personality. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a flare to tell stories created from his own life experiences. Family and friends will miss Art, but his legacy will live on in future generations.
Private family Mass and burial. You are welcome to join our family and share stories with us from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7 Vines Vineyard, 101 MN Highway 96, Dellwood, MN 55110. Please visit "Art Palmer's Celebration of Life" https://fb.me/e/4WP4sRQ0l for more details. A grand farewell to our Innkeeper! At the request of the family, there will be no memorials.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.