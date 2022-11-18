Arthur Palmer, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Art was an only child born in Minneapolis, MN on May 20, 1928 to Arthur and Nell Palmer. Art attended grade school at St. Michael's Catholic School in Stillwater, MN and graduated from St. Thomas Academy in 1946. He earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Hotel Management/Architecture and was commissioned into the Army. Art married his childhood sweetheart, Maureen O'Brien in 1949 and raised their children over the next 49 years.

