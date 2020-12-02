Arthur passed unexpectedly Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was a member of the Stillwater community for 51 years and a retired Stillwater Police Sergeant with 28 years of service. He was a loyal friend and trusted mentor to many, a caring son, good brother and supportive father. An avid outdoorsman and traveler, he always loved a good adventure. Everyone who knew him will carry with them a favorite story of one of his worldly adventures. He is preceded in death by his father and survived by his mother, four siblings, three children and five grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in the spring once restrictions have been lifted and all can attend.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.