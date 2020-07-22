Arthur “Art” C. Nesse died at his residence in Stillwater, Minnesota at age 98 on July 18, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1922 in Honan, China. His parents (Hans and Danielle) were missionaries for the United Norwegian Lutheran Church and were stationed in China. Art went to boarding school in China and emigrated to the United States as a teenager to live with family in North Dakota where he completed high school. He attended St. Olaf College and after graduation in 1943 he entered the Marine Corps. After serving his country in WWII, he enrolled in Harvard Business School, earning an MBA in 1948. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 35 years on the finance staff as head of computer planning and supervising for the company. He retired in 1986. Art met Dorothy Rovelstad at St. Olaf College and they were married on August 12, 1945 and loved each other for 67 years until her death in 2012. He was preceded in death by his brothers Henry and Gerhard. Art is survived by three sons Randy (Margaret), Rob (Rebecca), Ted (Ramona) and his niece and “honorary” daughter Jean Anne Rovelstad. He has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Art was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed robust good health and played tennis and golf with his grandchildren to age 93. He was a person of high integrity and good humor who was loved and respected by everyone he met. He lived a full life and will be missed. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be an in-person service. A virtual memorial service is being planned. For more information and a video link to the service please go to nesse.org.
