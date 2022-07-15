Anne Amundson, 86, of Oak Park Heights, MN, died peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2022. She was born November 8, 1935. Anne was the daughter of Dr. William and Pauline Meredith and grew up in Springfield, PA.
In her teens, Anne spent summers as a camper and waterfront counselor at Camp Oneka in the Pocono Mountains. She played the French horn in the band and was a high school and college basketball, la crosse and field hockey athlete. She also coached Special Olympic swimmers. Anne graduated from Springfield High School in 1953.
Anne attended the University of Pennsylvania, leaving school and Pennsylvania for love after meeting Rev. Howard R. Amundson of McGregor, MN, a Princeton Theological Seminarian, and the pastoral intern at her family's Presbyterian church in Springfield. Anne completed her B.A. in special education teaching and later her M.A. in social work at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Anne and Howard lived in Randall, Keewatin and St. Peter, MN, while raising their four children, and treasured time at the cabin they built on King Lake in Itasca County. After Howard died in 1987, Anne lived in Wirt, Grand Rapids and Stillwater, MN.
Anne was an ardent feminist, active in politics, women's rights, human rights, and social justice issues, striving to improve people's lives through her professional work and volunteer efforts. She worked as an administrator, therapist, and teacher at the Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center, where she helped to start a treatment program for sex offenders. She also owned a resort and served as a family violence prevention specialist in Itasca County.
Anne was a woman of many talents and interests. She loved to read, study American Indian culture, knit (sweaters, socks, prayer shawls, scarves), garden, cook, swim, canoe, hike, snowshoe, and Nordic ski. She was an enthusiastic fan for her grandkids' sports teams as well as the Minnesota Lynx, Gophers, and Twins.
In 2008, she moved to Boutwells Landing to be closer to family, with whom she loved spending time. She volunteered at the Family Means Day Out Program and at Oak Park Elementary as a reading tutor and was active in mission and committee work through First Presbyterian Church. She made many dear friends over the years in Stillwater, Grand Rapids and Saint Peter.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by children Dean Amundson of Minneapolis, Timothy Amundson (Sherry) of Saint Peter, David Amundson (Laurie) of Bloomington and Kristen Amundson Gritters (Bruce) of Stillwater, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Many thanks to the Gables of Boutwells Landing staff and Lakeview Hospice for excellent and loving care.
A memorial service held on Monday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 Osgood Avenue North, Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour before the service and a light luncheon to follow.
Anne's service will be livestreamed at:
Memorials preferred to:
First Presbyterian Church
Valley Outreach https://valleyoutreachmn.org/financial-donations/
Family Means https://www.familymeans.org/donate/
