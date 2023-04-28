Anne, age 51, passed away peacefully at her home in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on April 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Anne was born in St. Paul, MN on October 3, 1971. She graduated from Stillwater Area High School (1990) and received a BA Sociology and minor in Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (1994).

