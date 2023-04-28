Anne, age 51, passed away peacefully at her home in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on April 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Anne was born in St. Paul, MN on October 3, 1971. She graduated from Stillwater Area High School (1990) and received a BA Sociology and minor in Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (1994).
Anne was a shining light for many, she was always ready with a warm smile and listening ear. She loved photography, birding, singing karaoke, playing Canasta with her friends, finding new places to eat, reading and traveling.
When Anne was diagnosed with Fallopian tube cancer in 2011, just shortly after her 40th birthday, she chose to live for the future rather than dwell on her diagnosis. She endured many rounds of chemo and cancer treatments all while traveling to as many new places and spending as much time with family and friends as time would allow. With her persevering attitude and joyful heart, she gained almost 12 years of living life to the fullest until by her own terms she decided to stop treatment.
Anne is survived by her mother, Shelley Bowell Kosmo and stepfather, Jim Kosmo of Bayport, MN; her father, Gary Brucker (Maria) of Van Nuys, CA; siblings, Sara Brucker Ferguson (Jeff), Gary Brucker, Jr. (Sandra); stepsiblings, Steve (Lisa), Lisa (John), Teresa (Scott), Michelle (Pete) as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy; grandparents, Harry and Helene Brucker and William and Lillian Bowell; stepsister, Kim; and step-niece, Claire.
According to Anne's wishes, the family is planning a Celebration of Life this summer, details to be announced.
If you wish to make a donation in Anne's Memory, we suggest the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.