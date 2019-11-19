Age 84 of Stillwater, MN Passed away Nov. 17, 2019 Born Dec. 9, 1934 in South St. Paul. Anna grew up in Barnesville, MN before moving to Stillwater, MN with her husband, Clayton in 1961. Anna loved music, dancing, walking, and sweets. Preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Clayton; sister, Gladys; and half-brother, James. She is survived by her children, Dan (Janet) and Nancy (Jim) Lang; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jordan) Stadheim, Amy (Sonny) Alvarez, Tom (Tracy) Lang, Laura (Kevin) Lemke, Bill (Remney), and Katie (Chris) Fahey; 15 (and one on the way) great-grandchildren; and siblings, Walter, Delores, and Joanne. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barnesville, MN. A special thank you goes out to the incredible staff at Oak Park Senior Living and Brighton Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Brighton Hospice or donor’s choice.
Anna May (Olson) Nicklay
Service information
Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Ave N
Stillwater, MN 55082
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:00AM
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Ave N
Stillwater, MN 55082
Nov 22
Reception
Friday, November 22, 2019
12:00PM
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Ave N
Stillwater, MN 55082
