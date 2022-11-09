Ann Kraemer

Ann was born March 9, 1940 in Ely, MN and died November 7, 2022 in Stillwater, MN.
Survived by husband John Kraemer; children Jill Kraemer, Jeff Kraemer (Amy Kraemer); grandchildren Caden Kraemer, Mikaela Evans, Calvin Evans; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Ann taught for 30 years in 5 metro school as well as for the US Army in Germany. She taught all elementary grades 1-6 while completing her masters degree in special education. After completing her masters degree, she taught all grades 1st through 12th for the rest of her career.
She was extremely active in multiple book clubs, a local garden club, AAUW, the Friday Study Club and a luncheon and gourmet dinner club, just to name a few. Ann loved gardening, traveling, music and walking her dogs.
Services will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00AM with a visitation at 10:00AM at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 Osgood Ave., Stillwater, MN 55082. Memorials will be divided amongst Ann's many interests and groups.
