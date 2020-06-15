Anita Shogren

Anita Joyce (Bowen) Shogren passed away at her residence in Lauderdale, MN on June 5, 2020 at the age of 79. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mildred (Proshek) Bowen. Anita is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Paul Shogren, of 54 years. They were married on October 1, 1966. Anita is lovingly remembered by her sons, Scott (Michelle) Shogren, Terry (Becky) Shogren; grandson, Lucas Shogren; brother, Robert (Marcia) Bowen; and many nieces and nephews. Anita was born in Stillwater, MN on January 27, 1941. She graduated from Stillwater High School in June of 1959. She worked various jobs, but is most known for her time in the transportation department at Presbyterian Homes. Anita was a child of God and would often share her testimony. She was involved in many activities within the church including Bible studies, singing and bell choir. She loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures across the United States with family and friends. She was an avid card player and could have marathon days with her card clubs. After retirement, Anita enjoyed her time being a snowbird with Ray. They would enjoy the summer weather in Minnesota, keeping busy visiting family and friends. When the weather started to turn cold, they would head South to Texas, enjoying the winter months with their Seawind family. Services will take place at Rose Hill Alliance Church, 2105 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville, MN on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed for friends and family who cannot join. Condolences for the family may be offered online at Sunset Funeral Home, 651-789-3596, www.SunsetFuneralServices.com.
