Amy Brucker, age 53, passed away peacefully at her home in Redwood City, CA on December 16, 2021, surrounded by family and close friends.
Amy was born in St. Paul, MN on November 3, 1968. She graduated from Stillwater Area High School (1987), received a BA in Art and Art History from Gustavus Adolphus College (1991), an MA in Spirituality from Naropa University (2002) and was ordained as an Interfaith minister at the Chaplaincy Institute in Berkeley, CA (2005). Amy was passionate about helping women discover and embody their inspired purpose to live life with greater joy and intention. She was a spiritual counselor, business coach, and taught courses in marketing, spirituality, and dream work. Amy was a creative spirit and talented artist who loved to write, paint, sculpt, drum, sing, and dance. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in nature. Above all, Amy deeply loved spending time with her family and connecting with her close friends. When Amy was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2018, she was initially told that she may have months to live. Instead of being defined by a prognosis, she chose to remain positive, continuing to live her joyful life, even while powering through multiple rounds of treatment. She was an inspiration to her entire care team with her strength, spirit, warmth, and humor.
Amy is survived by her loving partner of 16 years, Scott Porter of Redwood City, CA; her mother Shelley Bowell Kosmo and stepfather Jim Kosmo of Bayport, MN; her father Gary Brucker (Maria) of Van Nuys, CA; siblings Anne Brucker, Sara Brucker Ferguson (Jeff), Gary Brucker, Jr., (Sandra), and stepsiblings Steve (Lisa), Lisa (John), Teresa (Scott), Michelle (Pete) as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Harry and Helene Brucker and William and Lillian Bowell, stepsister Kim, and step-niece Claire.
According to Amy's wishes, the family is planning an outdoor celebration of her life in Stillwater, MN on June 4, 2022. More details will be shared in May. If you wish to make a donation in Amy's memory, we suggest the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://www.komen.org/) or the non-profit Oasis for Girls (https://www.oasisforgirls.org/).
