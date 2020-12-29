Amelia Ann (Kretchmer) Lau, passed away on December 21, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was born on October 13, 1949 to William and Agneta (Aaberg) Kretchmer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Amelia went Washburn High School then attended the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agneta. Amelia is survived by her beloved family, son, Robert Lau; daughter, Sundi Dobson (Lau); brother, Michael Kretchmer; sister, Sue Wransky (Kretchmer); grandchildren, Jenna Kalin, Isaiah Dobson, Quentin Lau, Xavier Dobson, Kayli Kulla, and Elijah Dobson. Celebration of Life was held on Wed. Dec. 30th at Crystal Lake Funeral Chapel and Cemetery, 3816 Penn Ave N Minneapolis, MN 55412. Interment at the cemetery immediately following services
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.