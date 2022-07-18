Allen "Al" Carl Arksey

Allen Carl Arksey passed away on July 6, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born in St. Paul, MN on December 7, 1958 to William Kuchenmeister and Bernice (Villebrun) Markie. He was later adopted by his parents Wilbert and Ruth Arksey. Allen was raised in the Afton-Stillwater area and graduated from Stillwater High School. He spent much of his time growing up on the St. Croix River. He later moved to the Eau Claire area where his life continued to revolve around the river. He had moved to the Eau Claire area to be close to his daughter Jessa and her family.
Allen is survived by his mother Ruth of Mahtomedi; daughter Jessa Peterson of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Jasmine (Chandler) Jensen of Boyceville, Autumn (Bryan Grantham) Lahner of Gilman, Arianna (Zack Staads) Lahner of St. Paul, Ethan (Justice Michaelson) Lahner, Jayce and James Peterson, all of Eau Claire; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Aubrey, Koen, Avalyn, Fletcher, and Alora; sister Katherine (Todd) Ferguson of Seattle, WA, brother Scott (Martha) Arksey of St. Paul, brother and sister Herb Hanson and Brenda Bauer, both of St. Paul; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Wilbert, his father and mother William and Bernice, sisters Gwen Hansen and Debbie Bauer, and brother Todd Bauer.
Allen was greatly loved by those who knew him best and he, along with his quick wit and infectious laugh, will be greatly missed. His life will continue on in the fact that he truly believed in the saving grace of Jesus, and also in the beautiful family that God has blessed him with.
A celebration of life is planned on Sunday, July 24, 2022, starting at 2 p.m., with a small service and pot luck luncheon at Mount Simon Park in Eau Claire and continuing at Phoenix Park for fishing and visiting at Allen's favorite place to be... down by the river.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.