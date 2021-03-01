Alice May (Machotka) Dolby

A ten-year resident of the Gables Care Center at Boutwell’s Landing in Oak Park Heights, MN, Alice passed away on March 10, 2020. Our family extends deep gratitude to the Gables Second Floor staff for their care and love for Alice. Alice loved gardening, sewing, reading, cooking and traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends for meals and parties. Born on April 14, 1929, to William and Bertha Machotka, Alice and brother Bill, grew up in LaGrange, IL. She graduated from the University of Illinois in Horticulture in 1951 and married fellow student, Donn Dolby (deceased 1995), after graduation. They started a family in Lansing, MI, and in Elmhurst, IL. Alice and Donn started their wholesale florist business, The Geneva Flower Farm, in 1967, outside of Geneva, IL. They retired to the Verona, WI area in 1989. Alice and Donn volunteered with the Boys School in St. Charles, IL, and the Girls School in Geneva, IL in their greenhouse programs. They were also volunteering with American Field Service through Geneva High School. Alice volunteered at the School Forest in Madison, WI as well as the Rotary Club. Alice is survived by her three children, Jill (Warren), Joy (Melany), and Kay (Mitch); her four grandchildren, Cayley (Scott), Carolyn (Andrew), Allison, and Emilee; along with David Baird (father of Cayley and Carolyn); and special friend, Carolyn R. Baird and childhood friend, Lorraine Crnkovich. She is greatly missed by her family, friends, and extended family in the Czech Republic. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a memorial gathering will be announced at a future date.
