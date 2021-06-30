Alice Marie Pepin

Alice Pepin of Stillwater, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home with her husband Marc Hugunin and many family members to love and support her. She was 69 years of age. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Lorraine (Voges) Pepin; her beloved sister, Lois; and many wonderful aunts and uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband; cat, Sunny; brothers, David(Jan), Helena, MT, Jim (Elaine), Elk River, MN, and John (Sylvia), Blaine, MN; aunts, Lillian Voges and Rosie Voges; ten nieces and nephews (Angie [Pepin]Selzer, Elizabeth [Johnson] Buckingham, Kate Pepin, Sara (Johnson) Baker; Alex, Chris, Craig and Ed Pepin, and Josh and Michael Gumiela); and eight beautiful grand-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins including Teri Pepin, Lake City, a retired nurse who helped both Alice and Marc through some of their health issues. Service to be held Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with a visitation one hour prior. Alice wanted to express her gratitude to the many wonderful health care professionals who helped her to enjoy four-and-a-half years of life after her diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic melanoma. She was also always grateful for the support of her family and friends and especially that of her husband Marc.
