Al passed away on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Grace (Nee Haeg); sons Albert and Michael; son-in-law David Wolfe; daughter-in-law Joni Casserly Henning and siblings William Henning (Ruby), Elizabeth Wyman (Brydon), and Beverly Ward (Bud). Survived by children Susan and David; grandchildren Kim Board, Margaret Beadle; nieces and nephews Judy Mitchell (Al), Steve Henning, Nancy King (Karl), Patricia Henning and many family and friends. Al joined the Navy when he was 16 and was stationed on the U.S. Hocking transport ship in the South Pacific. After the service, he attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma and received his A&E degree. Al and his wife built their first house together in Stillwater. During that time, he was a mechanic on Jerry Richert’s race team at the Stillwater race track. They eventually moved to Lake Elmo where he was employed as a mechanic at Brookman’s (now Fury). Al was the first standing Fire Chief of the volunteer fire department in Lake Elmo. In 1966, he and his family moved to Bothell, Washington, where he was employed by Boeing and worked on the first 747. Upon returning to Lake Elmo in 1968, Al was in charge of maintenance at the 3M Country Club where he worked until his retirement. His 1947 Indian Chief was his first motorcycle, followed by a Cushman scooter, and he and Grace traveled many miles on their Honda Elite scooters in the Stillwater area prior to her passing. When he was in his 80s, he purchased a Honda Rebel. Al loved boating on the St. Croix River and he and his kids built a wooden runabout in their garage as their first boat and later restored a wooden day cruiser to enjoy on the St. Croix. Word got out if Al was on the river everyone knew he would either fix their motor if he could or tow them to shore if need be. Al was also a pilot and loved flying when he was younger. He was truly beloved by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed. Small Private Service will be webcasted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery. A public service will be held at a later date.
