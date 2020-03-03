Adelle passed peacefully on February 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jack; and parents, Walter and Edith. Survived by children, Grant (Kim) and Judy McCoy; grandchildren, Ty (Bella Ehlen), Sophia, and Eva. Graduate of Augsburg College with a degree in Social Work. Adelle had two separate careers as a social worker (the first in the 1950’s working with troubled youth and a second career in the 1980’s working with senior services health care). Most importantly, Adelle was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who put family first and would do anything and everything for anyone in her life. Memorial Service Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.
