An Oakdale man was charged in Washington County District Court Tuesday with first-degree arson and multiple counts of felony animal cruelty after he allegedly set fire to his home with multiple cats inside.

Joshua L. Buhl, 42, was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine when he intentionally started a fire at his home late Sunday evening, Jan. 22, according to the court documents. Police were called to the 1100 block of Granada Ave in Oakdale just after 11:15 p.m. after neighbors called 911 to report the house on fire. Law enforcement arrived and located Buhl standing outside of his home holding a lighter. Buhl told authorities, “I started the fire,” and made mention of narcotics in his pocket, the criminal complaint stated. When he began behaving erratically, officers took Buhl into custody.

