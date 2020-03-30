The board of trustees for the Zephyr Theatre have entered a payment plan with Washington County for delinquent taxes from last year for its property on 601 Main St. N.
The plan from the county requires that Zephyr Theatre’s owner, Only a Dim Image Productions, pay 20 percent annual installments for five years, including interest, which would equal just over $61,000. It must also pay current property taxes each year, or else the payment plan will go into default.
County policy states that if the market value of a property exceeds $1 million, the owner must submit a written request for a payment plan along with a letter of support from the municipality in which the property is located. The Stillwater city council approved a letter of support into the Confession of Judgment payment plan with Washington County during its March 17 meeting.
Bil MacLeslie, managing director at the theatre, said that as a non-profit organization, it relies heavily on support from donors. When the former Zephyr Depot building was purchased in 2016, it required a large amount of capital to renovate and make it an accessible theatre.
“Part of our obligations to maintain the building meant that we had to make some sacrifices in our allocations,” MacLeslie said. “We anticipated getting some donors to help us with our tax payments, but that did not happen last year.”
The delinquent tax payment plan for the Zephyr Theatre started this year and ends in 2024.
“It’s a situation where we want to work with everybody in close partnership to make sure we’re doing what needs to be done,” MacLeslie said.
