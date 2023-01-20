Cover Image Who Killed Malcolm X.jpg

The show was nominated for an Emmy.

River Falls, is bringing our nation’s history to life and connecting the past to the present. It has taken 55 years for two men convicted of the 1965 killing of Malcolm X to be exonerated. At an upcoming event, you will have an opportunity to meet historian, Abdur-Rahman Muhammed, whose research is behind the Emmy nominated Netflix documentary series, ‘Who Killed Malcolm X?’ It is Muhammed’s research and persistence that led to these exonerations in November of 2021.

His presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb., 7, at 6:30 p.m., at the University of River Falls, University Center Ballroom. While this event is free and open to the public, attendees should anticipate that parking around the university costs $1.00/hour. Registration is required.

Abdur-Rahman Muhammed’s research inspired the Netflix series “Who Killed Malcolm X?”
