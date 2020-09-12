An informational meeting on providing adult family foster care in Washington County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, via Web-Ex. Registration is required by Sept. 28.
The meeting is required before residents can provide adult foster care, and it will provide an overview of adult family foster care services, the licensing process, and general expectations.
To sign up for the Web-Ex meeting call 651-430-8307 or email ComSvsAFCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us.
For those who decide to become licensed to provide foster care for adults, the licensing process begins at no cost to them, according to a press release from Washington County. In addition to meeting state licensing requirements, foster families should be able to provide a stable family in a one- or two-parent home, adequate housing, and love and support for those in their care.
Before families can be licensed, they must undergo a thorough screening process including an extensive background check.
