Cottage Grove, MN – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Cottage Grove Police and Fire Departments began the search for a missing plane on of Sunday evening, Sept. 13. They were assisted with the search by the Stillwater Fire Department and the South Metro Fire Department.
According to information provided to authorities, by airport officials, search teams believe the plane is located in a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, south of Mooers Lake and north of the Mississippi River.
There were three people in the small Cessna aircraft when it left Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Throughout the evening, deputies and officers searched the quarry with boats and lights but were unable to locate the plane. However, they did find plane debris leading them to believe they were searching in the correct area. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dive Teams will be in the water today attempting to locate the missing plane. The search operation conditions are difficult, as the quarry walls are sand-based and the quarry itself is up to 200 feet deep. The quarry, and property surrounding it, is owned by a private business.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be leading the investigation once the plane is found.
