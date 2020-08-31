Washington County is seeking input on a potential project that would extend 58th Street, or County Highway 15, south of its intersection with Highway 36 from Stillwater Boulevard to the proposed interchange at Highway 36 and Manning Avenue.
Due to COVID-19, this will be an online event from Sept. 10 through Sept. 24 at www.co.washington.mn.us/58thStreetExtensionPublicInvolvement.
The county will host a limited in-person event as well. The project team will be available for 15-minute appointments from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 on the lower level of the Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N. Stillwater. To schedule an in-person appointment, contact project manager Kevin Peterson at 651-430-4330 or via email at kevin.peterson@co.washington.mn.us.
County Highway 15 is a roadway that runs north and south through nearly all of Washington County and serves as a primary connection to the regional transportation system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.