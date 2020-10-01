Gov. Tim Walz visited Stillwater Tuesday, Sept. 29, to meet with two local businesses on how small shops are dealing the with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Walz stopped in at The Daily Grind and Uptown Curl in downtown Stillwater, and noted small businesses were hit harder by the pandemic.
“We’re meeting with businesses who opened their door to talk to us and tell us a little bit about their journey from when we started seeing COVID arise to the decisions that were made to slow its spread to the impact that it had on their businesses and their community,” Walz said. “Small businesses like the two you see represented here have taken the brunt of this.”
He noted it’s important to learn what worked for business during the past six month and what didn’t, while also taking suggestions from business owners on how to move forward.
“I’m also here to thank Minnesotans again, and folks in Stillwater,” Walz said. “It’s been a challenging six months. Every cliché in the world has been used. Life in this world has been upside down.”
Uptown Curl Hair Salon owner Kristy Zimmerman spoke during the governor’s visit.
“It’s overwhelming to have the governor of the state come and visit us,” Zimmerman said.
She noted the 2.5 months her business was closed made it difficult to stay afloat, and resume business operations after the closure.
She has friends who had to shutter because of the pandemic.
“It’s a heartbreaking decision,” Zimmerman said. “They had to let go of their employees. Thankfully, I did not have to make that decision.”
Zimmerman received economic assistance from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that pay helped back rent.
“So, I’m extremely grateful for that program,” Zimmerman said. “I’m looking forward to getting beyond this virus.”
Zimmeran was asked what would help her business during the pandemic.
“When it’s safe, it would help to have that 50% capacity restriction removed,” she responded. “So that we can go back to our normal volume.”
Daily Grind Owner Megan Palm told the Gazette in a phone interview she was pleased to talk directly to the governor about her concerns.
The Daily Grind has an outdoor seating area, and she is worried what will happen as cold weather hits. She also told the governor frets over another lockdown.
“I was worried he was going to shut down (non-essential businesses) again as the numbers climbed,” Palm said. “He didn’t think he would ever shut us down again so that was reassuring.”
