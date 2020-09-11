The Washington County Historic Courthouse is accepting vendor applications for the 28th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse event that will be held from Nov 20-21.
The deadline for accepting applications for vendors will be Oct. 1.
An event plan has been created to address safety in the time of COVID-19. Changes for 2020 include the extension of the Holiday Bazaar from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in lieu of the traditional Gala Fundraiser. Also, organizers will open the Sheriff’s Residence to the event to include more vendor booth sizes and more social distancing.
In addition to Friday, the Holiday Bazaar will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Safety plan details are available on the county’s website at www.co.washington.mn.us.
This is a competitive and juried event that seeks local vendors with a variety of handcrafted and/or local goods. Approximately 30 vendors are selected each year.
To be eligible, submit a vendor application, check payment, and photos of your product and booth setup for review by Oct. 1.
Product samples are not required; however, it is encouraged to assist the jury in making its final decisions. Washington County parks staff will determine booth locations based on event needs.
Vendors will be notified by email of their status in the event after the application deadline.
The Holiday Bazaar is free for guests, hosts a bake shop featuring light lunch fare, beverages, and baked goods; Santa visits, live entertainment, and jail tours.
More changes to event operations may occur due to COVID-19, changes to the Centers for Disease Control recommendations, and alteration of state guidelines.
Washington County Parks is planning for multiple scenarios, according to a press release from the county. Vendors may need to anticipate possible changes to the event possibly on short notice. Changes may include the number of vendor booths available, booth locations, attendance, food service, entertainment, etc. Additional signage and hand-sanitizing stations have been installed for visitors. The event is a fundraiser for the Historic Courthouse.
Vendor applications are online at www.co.washington.mn.us/hcevents or e-mail historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us. For questions, call 651-275-7075.
Brief tours of the space may be arranged by calling 651-275-7075.
