Three vehicles in Stillwater parks were burglarized last Sunday, police officials said.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, between 7 and 8:30 p.m. suspects broke windows or opened unlocked doors to enter and steal visible purses, according to the Stillwater Police Department’s Facebook page. In each of the three break-ins, the cars’ owners were at the park while their vehicles were parked.
