Three candidates who originally filed for the Stillwater Area School Board have withdrawn their names from the ballot. The Gazette reported on Aug. 14 that sixteen candidates had filed for the five seats; however, candidates could remove their name by filing a withdrawal affidavit within two days after the end of the filing period at 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
Eric Nordstrom, Pete Kelzenberg, and Mary Turnberg all filed affidavits of withdrawal after the Aug. 11 deadline.
Now, a total of 13 candidates are running for five open seats on the seven-member board.
In the regularly scheduled four-year term, nine candidates are running for three seats, including two incumbents. These four-year terms will begin Jan. 1, 2021.
Candidates are current board chairwoman Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Phillip St. Ores, Dawn Beavers, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert, and Nance Purcell.
Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson last month, two seats are open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term. Five candidates Bill Gilles, Tim Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman are running for the two-year term.
The two winners of this election will take their seats on the board after the November election.
During the Aug. 5 board meeting, two people were selected to serve as interim board members to fill the vacant spots on the board: Brewington and Gilles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.