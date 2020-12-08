“A Gift by the Hand,” the annual holiday sale of handmade items by regional artists presented by The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, will be an online market this year, open through Dec. 31. To guarantee item deliver by Christmas Eve place orders by Dec. 14.
Go to ThePhippsMarket.org to find unique gifts by 30 regional artists that include beaded and silver jewelry, fused and blown glass pieces, woven rugs, whimsical fleece hats, acrylic paintings, clay tiles, functional pottery, photography and wood turned bowls.
All items are available with free shipping.
The Phipps is located 15 miles east of St. Paul. Take Hudson Exit 1 off I-94, Highway 35 North, and turn west on Locust Street.
For more information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715.386.2305, extension 103.
