Twin Cities Orthopedics will break ground Sept. 17 on an orthopedic sports medicine and sports performance center across from Stillwater Area High School, along Stillwater Boulevard in Oak Park Heights. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held from place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The facility will open to the public in spring 2021.
“Our Stillwater story goes back generations,” said TCO physician Dr. Steven Meisterling in a press release from TCO. “For over 40 years, we’ve been serving local families, and we’re incredibly proud of the relationships we’ve built. What’s amazing is that the best is yet to come.”In addition to an orthopedic clinic, the facility will offer physical therapy, hand therapy, advanced MRI and CT imaging scanners, and walk-in orthopedic urgent care from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days a week.Sports performance amenities include 8,000 square feet of athletic turf and training space, incline ramp, batting cage, basketball court, and weight room.TCO’s Stillwater orthopedic clinic, 1701 Curve Crest Boulevard and Stillwater physical therapy location next to Kowalski’s will remain open during construction of the new facility.For more information about the site developments visit TCOmn.com/StillwaterStory.
