Nov. 15

At approximately 2:32 a.m., a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol near the area of Main Street and Nelson Street when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old male in Birchwood Village. The reason for the stop was erratic driving behavior. Immediately during the stop the officer noticed the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. A standardized field sobriety test was performed and the driver performed poorly. He was transported to Washington County Jail. A breath test showed alcohol content levels of .15. The driver had one prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years. He was charged with 3rd degree DWI and .08 or more blood alcohol concentration within two hours.

Load comments