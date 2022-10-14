At 1:14 a.m, a Stillwater officer was told by bar security that a female who was possibly intoxicated and possibly drugged was sitting on a bench near a bar. The victim’s friend gave a description of the suspect who may have drugged her. The Officer searched for a suspect meeting that criteria but was unsuccesfful. The victim was transported to Lakeville Hospital for treatment. Her PBT results were .18.
Oct. 3
At 8:02 p.m., a Stillwater officer reported to the 1000 block of Parkwood Lane. The victim was a 43-year-old female from Stillwater who reported she had been a victim of a phone scam. She said she had received a voicemail from someone claiming to be deputy Johnson with a warrant and citation from Washington County Department due to the victim missing jury duty. The victim had called a number and was told to send $1,000 for charges. Afterward, the victim contacted the police department. An officer tracked the phone number and learned the money had been deposited into an account and it was gone. This case has been forwarded to investigations for further follow-up.
Oct. 6
At 10:26 a.m., a 53-year-old female from Stillwater reported that she and her husband were having dinner near the 200 block of North Main Street on Oct. 1 sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. when her purse had been stolen. The victim had left her purse on the bank of a chair located on the sidewalk patio of the restaurant. When she got up to leave she noticed her purse was missing. A few days later, the victim was informed by restaurant staff that her purse was returned. All bank cards were there but $82 in cash was missing.
At 4:39 p.m., a Stillwater officer reported to the 500 block of S. Main Street for a report of an intoxicated male attempting to board a boat. The suspect reportedly attempted to start the boat mulitple times. It is noted that the suspect’s speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. Due to possible head injury during a fall on the walking path, Lakeview medics were called to the scene. He was transported to the hospital. Following this he was transported to Washington County Jail where he was booked for gross misdemeanor obstruction of a legal process.
Oct. 8
At 12:54 p.m., a Stillwater officer responded to the 1400 block of South Greeley St. for a report of drug activity. Upon arrival, the caller stated there was a smell of marijuana coming from one of the apartment units. The officer tried to make contact with the resident unit but was unsuccesful.
