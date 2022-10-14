Oct. 2

At 1:14 a.m, a Stillwater officer was told by bar security that a female who was possibly intoxicated and possibly drugged was sitting on a bench near a bar. The victim’s friend gave a description of the suspect who may have drugged her. The Officer searched for a suspect meeting that criteria but was unsuccesfful. The victim was transported to Lakeville Hospital for treatment. Her PBT results were .18.

