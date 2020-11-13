Dakota County District Court charged a Stillwater man with a pair of felonies after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his vehicle while under the influence Nov. 4 in Eagan and then driving away.
Police identified Joseph Sherman Holzinger, 39, of Stillwater, as the driver, and he was charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operations resulting in substantial bodily harm: negligence and under the influence of alcohol, and causes collision and leaves scene.
According to the compliant, he allegedly appeared unsteady on his feet and lost his balance. Officers could smell alcohol coming from his breath and noted his eyes were bloodshot.
An Eagan police officer discovered a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of Wescott Road east of Denmark Avenue.
The officer administered first aid and the victim was transported to a hospital.
The victim’s bike sustained substantial damage and officers found gouges where the bike likely hit the pavement. Debris from the collision extended approximately 55 yards along Wescott Road.
Officers collected two large broken pieces from a vehicle at the scene and determined they came from a General Motors truck or SUV from 2014-18. The following day, officers went to the hospital to speak to the victim who indicated he was biking home from the YMCA. He had four broken ribs, two fractured vertebrae and sustained several scrapes and bruises. Officers contacted homeowners in the area with external cameras. One homeowner said camera caught the audio and video of what happened immediately following the crash.
An Eagan officer on Nov. 5 located the suspect’s vehicle with damage to the passenger side and side mirror.
He blew a 0.26 on the preliminary breath test and was placed into custody, police said. Minnesota’s legal alcohol-concentration driving limit is 0.08. While in jail, Holzinger police said he called a friend who said he was being questioned for “hitting a guy yesterday.” At that point, officers had not asked about the bike incident.
During an interview, Holzinger admitted to drinking and texting while driving Nov. 5.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.