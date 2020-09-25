The story of a Lakeland teen who was diagnosed with cancer and died from the disease in 2013, is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 16. Before he passed, 17-year-old Zach Sobiech wrote and performed the farewell song “Clouds,” that went viral on YouTube.
The film “Clouds” depicts Sobiech’s journey with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. He died in May 2013, shortly before he would have graduated from Stillwater Area High School.
The movie is based on his mother’s, Laura Sobiech, memoir “Fly a Little Higher” about his journey. Laura and her husband, Rob Sobiech, watched an advanced streaming version of the film on the night of Friday, Sept. 18.
“Yeah that’s crazy,” Laura said of seeing her family depicted on the screen. “It’s a whole mess of feelings.”
Laura told the Gazette while she is happy with how the film turned out, she couldn’t be an unbiased viewer.
“It made us laugh, and it made us cry,” she said.
After Zachs’s song went viral, a TV documentary series called “My Last Days” profiled the teenager for an episode. Justin Baldoni directed the episode, and he directed the Disney film.
When Baldoni was working on the documentary, he was moved by Zach’s personality, according to a press release from Disney.
“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit …” Baldoni said in the release. “Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world
heard his music.”
Laura thinks that everyone will connect with the film — even if her take is a bit skewed.
“There’s something in the story that everybody will walk away with,” Laura said. “For some people that will go deeper and for others it will not.”
Stillwater reflection
Viewers will get to see much of the St. Croix valley in the film. “Clouds,” was shot in Montreal, but the Canadian school the film used was decorated with Ponies gear sent from Stillwater area residents.
“They made the set look as much like our beautiful valley as they could,” Zach’s mother said.
Laura also shipped up Zach’s clothing along with his guitars. So Finn Argus, who plays Zach in the film, is actually wearing Zach’s clothes.
Madison Iseman, who plays Zach’s girlfriend Amy Adamle, visited Sobiechs’ home last summer along with Argus.
The Sobiechs still have Zach’s room set up exactly the way it was when he was alive. Argus spent an hour in Zach’s room exploring the ambiance and memories.
Amy Adamle, who dated Zach at the end of his life, met the actress who plays her in the film during the actors’ summer visit.
“Madison, who really cares about the story, wanted to give it her all,” Adamle said in a phone interview with the Gazette. “That was the only thing I could ask for, and it all turned out to be amazing.”
Adamle saw a rough cut of the picture a few months ago, and she is looking forward to watching the final version. From what she saw, Adamle was thrilled with how the director captured an aspect of her life that shaped who she is as a person.
“It was breathtaking honestly,” Adamle said.
Zach’s mother was delighted how her son was portrayed in the film. The preparation he took spending time with the Sobiech family and friends paid off.
“He really nailed it,” she said.
“Clouds” path
Zach started playing guitar when he was 11, but didn’t really start singing until after his cancer diagnosis when he was a sophomore in high school.
He started singing with his friend Sammy Brown, and he stayed as more of a backup singer.
“And it wasn’t till the last year of his life that he really started singing,” Laura said.
Zach was given an opportunity to showcase his voice when he was invited to participate in a radiothon and was asked to perform a song.
“I knew he wasn’t very good,” Laura said. “So I asked him, ‘Are you sure you want to do this.’ This is where he kind of schooled me in life: ‘Mom, if I don’t (take this) chance to do this when will I.’”
So he chose Jason Mraz’s song, “I’m Yours,” but it wasn’t a suitable selection.
“It didn’t fit really well with the interview because it was too upbeat of a song, so they reached back out to us for a song that was more appropriate,” Laura said.
As they were finding what Zach should perform, Laura found a scribbling downstairs in her home and the words became the lyrics for the song “Clouds.”
“That’s how the path for Clouds began and it turned into
the message Zach wanted to share for our loved ones,” Laura said.
Creative liberties
While the film is based on Laura’s memoir about those events, she noted there are fabricated elements. She estimated about 80% of the film is true to life.
For instance, one fictional component is a scene where Zach gets really upsets and drives away.
“That’s not Zach,” his mother said. “That’s not true to who he was, but the movie needed it.”
Him getting upset and driving off was a narrative film technique used to show what was going inside Zach’s head.
“While that sort of frustrated feeling was part of Zach, he didn’t express it in any outward sort of way,” Laura said.
Laura didn’t try to change these elements during the film’s production because she didn’t want to give too much input.
“I didn’t want a whole lot of say, but Justin was really good about reaching out,” Laura said.
However, there was one big way Laura helped mold the film. During the table read, Neve Campbell (who plays Laura in the film) was reading a scene where Laura and her husband got into a fight.
“Neve Campbell said ‘this isn’t really working for me,’” Laura recalled.
So Laura told Campbell she could help with the scene.
Laura, Campbell and Tom Everett Scott, who plays Laura’s husband Rob in the film, worked together and completely rewrote the scene.
“So that was really cool access,” Laura said.
Writing a memoir about her son, and having a limited role in the movie production about Zach is bittersweet, Laura said, because while they help raise money for osteosarcoma research, it also means the Sobiech family has to keep reliving the heartbreak of Zach’s story.
The Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund foundation has raised more than $2 million for cancer research.
While Laura wasn’t hands on during the filming, she did attend the first day of production. When she saw Argus dressed up as Zach wearing a bald cap, she was stunned.
“It was like watching Zach walking in the room for the first time in a long time,” Laura said. “To have those feelings was a mixed bag of emotion, and now watching the film, it’s surreal.”
Laura’s memoir originally titled “Fly a Little Higher” is coming out in an updated form called “Clouds” to coincide with the movie’s release.
The book contains an epilogue documenting what’s happened in the Sobiech family since Zach’s death. The book is available on Amazon.
To donate to Zach’s fund, visit ChildrensCancer.org/Zach, and 100% of donations fund osteosarcoma research.
