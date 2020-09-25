Siegfried Construction will construct a parking lot entrance on the Washington County Law Enforcement Center in Stillwater, after the County Board approved a $112,200 contract with the company Sept. 15.

This is a planned step in the overall ramp improvement project. Work under the contract will extend the entrance 16 feet from the front of the building, improving pedestrian safety and building security. It will also provide a new Americans with Disabilities ( ramp at the front entry to improve accessibility and install additional surface and subsurface waterproofing. Work is expected to be completed this fall.

Load comments