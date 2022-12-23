The final Stillwater School Board meeting of 2022 consisted of the readings and approvals of several district policies.
Assistant Superintendent Dr Jennifer Cherry, presented the final readings of policies 522, 428 and 524. Policy 522 refers to title IX and non-discrimination on the basis of sex. The policy also looks at procedures regarding cases of sexual harassment and assault.
Policies 428 and 524 look at internet use and access for both students and employees, and district expectation regarding internet use. All three policies were unanimously adopted by the school board.
Dr Cherry also presented a first reading of updated district drug, alcohol and tobacco policies. Policies 416, 418 and 419 have not been updated since the early 90s and mid 80s respectively and are being updated due to legislation changes regarding edible cannabis products.
Policy 416 regarding drug testing was edited significantly, changing from a short statement about prohibited illegal substances to a fully fledged policy.
“What we have in front of you follows current state statute and this is in alignment with our MSBA [Minnesota School Boards Association] model policy for drug and alcohol testing, and it’s specific to our employees,” Dr Cherry said.
Policy 418 prohibits “the use of alcohol, toxic substances, medical cannabis, non-intoxicating cannabinoids (including edible cannabinoid products), and controlled substances without a physician’s prescription,” with the exceptions of medical cannabis.
Policy 419 refers to tobacco use and prohibits all use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on school property.
As vaping continues to be popularized among young people, Director Vivian Votava questioned how the school district can enforce these policies on school campuses.
Superintendent Dr Michael Funk responded that it is difficult to enforce, and that they need to be proactive rather than reactive.
“Do we allow it? No. Does it happen? Yes,” he said. “One of the things I’d be curious to look at is what are we doing to educate our families on vaping? And proactively meeting with parents, and what does it look like, I think there’s an opportunity there.”
These policies will be read again at a future meeting before being voted on by the board.
The final policies looked at were the second readings of the 600 series policies. Policies 601, 603, 604 and 606 all relate to curriculum selection and how materials are chosen.
Director Riehle expresses concerns over how the curriculum is approved and wondered if this should be done differently in the future.
“I struggle with the way we bring our courses forward. Because you bring the course forward for the board to approve the concept, but there’s no materials that come with it. So then is comes back and it kind of bites us later because we don’t know what we’re approving,” she said.
Riehle also referenced a section in 603 which notes that materials in the classroom should be used in a way that allows students to recognize bias, and asked what that looks like in a classroom setting.
District Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr Caleb Drexler Booth responded.
“It really speaks to the need to develop the critical media literacy. So that as we look at text from whenever they might come we are able to recognize not only from which perspective or how they’re biased, but also the techniques that are used to demonstrate, or hide, what bias may exist,” he said.
The policies will be brought back for another reading.
Other Business:
Dr Funk noted that the district is looking into e-learning days during weather emergencies. These would not be full school days, but asynchronous days where students can work on posted assignments. Students Pre-k through grade 5 would have a choice of activities, and grades 6 through 12 would access assignments through their chromebooks on schoology.
Dr Funk presented a resolution regarding a previous presentation by BeSMART, a non-partisan campaign that looks to inform parents on safe gun storage. The resolution notes that information on safe gun storage will be put in the student handbooks, and that a letter to be signed by parents as a commitment to safely storing firearms will be included in future registration materials. The resolution was adopted and passed unanimously.
Executive Director of Finance Marie Schrul presented the final levy for Taxes Payable 2023. The total levy amount is $49,896,098.69. Director Riehle proposed a resolution to the levy that would reduce money from long term maintenance and Q Comp, and would reduce the total levy to $47,818,427.58. The resolution was not adopted and the levy was passed with Riehle opposing.
Directors Tina Riehle and Vivian Votova were recognized for their service as school board members. Riehle has served a full term and Votova stepped in to serve over the past year. Newly elected school board members Eva Lee and Andrew Thelander will join in January.
