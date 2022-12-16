Finances took a heavy focus at the Dec. 8 Stillwater Public Schools School Board meeting. Michelle Hoffman of the audit firm, CliftonLasonAllen presented data found in the audit of the district’s finances.
The audit found that district 834 spent around $14,700 per student in the fiscal year 2021, compared to a state average of around $16,840 per student and districts with 4,000+ students averaging $17,300 per student in the same fiscal year.
CliftonLarsonAllen gave an unmodified, clean opinion of the audit, which is the best opinion they can give. No compliance issues were found and the only weakness highlighted was the segregation of duties between the Human Resources department and payroll.
However, concerns arose on the board when it was revealed through the audit that the district’s current unassigned fund balance is sitting at 2.07% of the general fund, when board policy is that it should be at around 5%. The unassigned fund balance is made up of funds that are not assigned to specific spending areas such as staff development and scholarships, which are mostly restricted by the state.
“Who authorizes this? Why are we in this position right now? This is the first that I am aware that this is coming out of our unassigned fund balance,” Director Tina Riehle said. “I’m flabbergasted. Just flabbergasted. How did we get to this position?”
Interim Director of Finance, Julie Cink, noted that a lack of full time staff could have taken a part in the unassigned fund balance being lower than expected.
“It’s difficult when you don’t have someone here full time watching that and being able to make some of those recommendations to move some of that money. Because our capital account did go up significantly, some of those items could have been definitely transferred and your fund balance would have been unassigned, it would have been at five percent ,” she said.
Superintendent Funk provided some reassurance regarding the funds.
“I cannot speak to what happened this past year, but I can tell you, since 2005 I’ve been a superintendent, and any district I have led, we have never had a fund balance below 12%,” he said. “We have our new finance director [Marie Schrul] here, and we’ve already been sitting down talking about ‘okay we really need to take a look at what’s under the hood here and get a handle on this.’”
Executive Director of Finance, Marie Schrul, spoke to a question from Director Beverly Petrie regarding how the issue will be handled, including providing quarterly updates on fund balances.
“One thing is to assess where we are in fiscal ‘23, and coming forward to you with a budget revision. I’m pretty confident we can get there over time. One thing, as a goal, is to work with the board. There shouldn’t be surprises with your fund balance and I’m hearing that in the room today,” she said.
Director Annie Porbeni asked what was tracked as the difference between the last financial report, and the current financial report. Cink offered some explanation.
“We overstated the amount of students that we thought in our budget that we would have,” she said. “There was a projection that we would increase, and we actually decreased… [In] expenditures, we are under what we budgeted, but we are also under what we budgeted in revenue and that’s where the decline came.”
Other Business:
Cink provided information regarding the Truth in Taxation requirements. The board will take action to adopt the Taxes Payable 2023 levy at the Dec. 20 meeting. The total levy is $49,896,098. The district has not yet presented a budget for next year.
