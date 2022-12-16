Finances took a heavy focus at the Dec. 8 Stillwater Public Schools School Board meeting. Michelle Hoffman of the audit firm, CliftonLasonAllen presented data found in the audit of the district’s finances. 

The audit found that district 834 spent around $14,700 per student in the fiscal year 2021, compared to a state average of around $16,840 per student and districts with 4,000+ students averaging $17,300 per student in the same fiscal year.

