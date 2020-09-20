Adding digital instruction to the learning environment at Stillwater Area Public Schools this year has created a need to coordinate the online efforts throughout the district. To fill that gap, the SAPS Board voted on Thursday evening, Sept. 10, unanimously to hire a Kindergarten through 12th grade online learning coordinator for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
This year, students are attending school using a hybrid model with one group of students learning in-person on assigned days while their counterparts are attending classes online. Families could also select 100% online learning.
The district is using the hybrid learning model because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The newly created position will coordinate communication and planning across buildings, grade levels, classrooms and families,
Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt explained.
“Additionally, at the elementary level (the position) will help families who selected 100% online learning navigate being connected to their student’s originally assigned building and their student’s online learning teacher,” Lansfeldt said. “This one-year only position will be a member of the Learning and Innovation Department and work closely with
building principals.”
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Cherry added a virtual instructional space for all student is novel, and online learning provides more challenges for
grade schools.
“We need some additional coordination and support to assist all of the work that’s happening at the elementary level, but we know this isn’t unique to the elementary level” Cherry said. “Although that is the large portion of this role, the position will also be collaborating across secondary levels as well.”
The position will cost the district a total of $105,000 that includes salary and benefits. The position will be funded 40% through Coronavirus funds and 60% coming from the general fund, according to the SAPS expenditure approval presented to the board.
While the position was already approved in the district’s budget by the board a few months ago, it wasn’t voted on then because district staff didn’t have enough information to bring to the board.
“After further review with our administrators, we have landed in the determination that a coordinator is required at this time rather than an administrator,” Cherry said.
Director Mike Ptacek asked what administrators will be seeking for a candidate’s background.
“A superhero,” Lansfeldt joked.
Cherry clarified that staff is seeking someone who has a strong background in education, and he or she may have a history of working in administration, or is aspiring to go that route.
“These people are out there. We’re looking for someone who has a strong understanding of how to do online learning in a really effective
way,” Cherry said.
SAPS administrators are also looking for someone with strong communication and support skills.
Board member Bill Gilles asked if the coordinator would be tracking the progress of the online teachers to speed up or slow down lesson plans
for alignment.
Cherry responded that the individual won’t be telling teachers exactly how they should do their jobs, but function more as a coach to help navigate the
online waters.
“Teams of teachers work together in setting their lesson planning, which includes the pacing of that curriculum,” Cherry said. “So it’s working with those teams to make sure that they are in alignment and on the same page.”
