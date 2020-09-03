Sacred water gathered from the Mississippi headwaters has been making its way through Minnesota and it made a stop in Stillwater on Wednesday, Aug. 26, afternoon.
The sacred water has been transported throughout the state since Aug. 3 by people walking, running, biking, kayaking and canoeing it across Minnesota during “Relay for Our Water.” Kayakers transporting the water on the St. Croix River for six days ended their portion of the journey on Wednesday afternoon, Aug 26, when they arrived at Lowell Park.
Stillwater event organizer Karen Hulstrand said they were highlighting water to show its importance and stand against a proposed oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.
“We got together with the idea of three things: We wanted to connect to the spiritual aspects of water; we wanted to raise awareness for the need for environmental awareness — and protection of our water — and we wanted to stand in action for awareness of what the Line 3 Pipeline would do to our water,” Husltrand said.
The Line 3 Pipeline Project is a proposed development by Enbridge Energy to construct 330 miles of new 36-inch diameter pipeline to replace 282 miles of existing 34-inch pipeline in the northern section of the state, according to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission website.
Enbridge argues the new pipeline is needed to meet demand and ensure continued transport of crude oil to Minnesota, Eastern Canada and the Gulf Coast, according to the company’s website.
The company projects it will create 8,600 temporary jobs during the two-year construction period.
Tribal Nations and environmental groups argue construction of the new pipeline will harm wetlands, wild rice beds, remote lakes, and streams that flow to
the Mississippi River and note that regional fisheries in the area support 49,000 jobs and generate $7.2 billion annually, according to the Stop Line 3 website.
Opponents also argue the project will violate historic treaties.
“Relay for Our Water” began with a ceremony to honor the water, known as Nibi in the Ojibwe language, collected at the Mississippi Headwaters on Aug. 3, Husltrand told the Gazette.
The ceremony was held by members from Resilient Indigenous Sisters Engaging Coalition.
To end the St. Croix portion of the Nibi’s journey, Emma Schurink disembarked from a kayak and poured the sacred water from a jar to another container Mary Ann Litfin was holding.
Liftin sealed the jar’s lid, and carefully walked the Nibi from the Stillwater Lift Bridge to just past the Lowell Park gazebo stopping at the Stillwater insignia. Organizers held a ceremony honoring the water on the emblem.
“So, we are very happy to welcome Nibi, our water.” Hulstrand said during the ceremony.
During the Stillwater celebration, participants filled up a jar with water from the St. Croix River and passed it to each other by pouring it from one cup to another.
All the participants were asked to say “I’m here for the water because …” before passing the water along.
“I’m here for the water because it nourishes all living beings,” Schurink said.
Following the Stillwater ceremony, Liftin led about a half mile walk north where cyclers with Sustainable Stillwater were given the Nibi.
The cyclists rode on the Gateway Trail transporting the sacred water to Lake Phalen.
The water will continue on Lake Phalen for the next leg of its journey. After making its way through much of
Minnesota, the Nibi will be returned to the Mississippi Headwaters during wild rice season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.