Dorie Ostertag has been very busy this week. Ostertag is the Fair Manager and Treasurer of the Washington County Fair, and there is a lot to get ready before Wednesday, August 3, when the Fair opens once again to the public at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Stillwater.
This year marks the Washington County Fair’s 151st year and, as always, it’s got plenty to offer, which means that there is plenty for Dorie Ostertag and the other volunteers who work with her to get done. Ostertag likes to describe the fair as “A mini-State Fair.”” We have everything that State Fair has, the food, the attractions, the animals, but you can get close up. If you don’t like all the big, big crowds, come check us out,” Ostertag said.
The organizers of the fair strive to offer something for everyone. There is no shortage of food and lots of rides at the carnival, which kicks off on Wednesday at 2 p.m., and starts Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., and Sunday at noon. To cool off, attendees can get a fresh-squeezed lemonade or stop in at either the beer tent or the Craft Brew Haus, which features a selection of beer and cider from Minnesota brewers like Lift Bridge, River Siren, Spiral Brewery, Summit, Hop & Barrel and Thor’s Hard Cider, if they need something stronger.
The Craft Brew Haus will also feature music Friday and Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon. Musical acts will play the fair’s main stage all five days, including fair favorite, the band Rockin’ Hollywoods, who this year mark their fiftieth year playing as a band.
In past years, events like Autocross, the Tractor Pull and the Demolition Derby were held away from a lot of other attractions and going to see them could mean a bit of a hike, but this year organizers decided to move everything closer. “Those events are now centrally located at the Grandstand, so they’ve become more integrated into the fair itself,” Ostertag said.
All throughout the fair exhibitors will be showing their art, baked goods and, of course, animals. Animals are an integral part of any county fair, and the Washington County Fair is no exception. In addition to the horses, rabbits, chickens and other livestock on display, there will be an English Horse Show on Saturday night at 7 p.m., demonstrations by the Washington County Mounted Patrol, and K-9 Demos by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department throughout week.
One new addition, which organizers are particularly excited about, is the Canine Costume Competition, which will be on Saturday August 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Park Pavilion. The competition has two categories, the Talented Costumed Canines category, and the Costumed Canines category, where dogs and handlers dress alike, with cash prizes for each category. This year organizers have lined up Washington County Sheriff, Dan Starry to serve as “Master of Canine Ceremonies.”
When asked about her favorite attractions, Ostertag admits that she often doesn’t have time to take in much, with all the work she’s doing. “I’m the last person who gets to see anything,” Ostertag said. “Every year I say, ‘This year I’m actually going to see the Fair.’”
Ostertag has been volunteering for the Washington County Fair since 1994, and has been Fair Manager for more than 15 years. When asked what motivates her to come back each year, she said, “If I stopped having fun, I wouldn’t be around.” And of the core of volunteers that help keep the five-day event running she said, “There’s not a lot of people who would choose to do this work and we don’t want to see it go away.”
The Washington County Fair runs from Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 North 40th Street, Stillwater. Tickets are for anyone 16 and over are $7, $4 for attendees 6 to 15 and kids 5 and under get in free. For a full schedule and events, attractions and carnival prices, visit https://washingtoncountyfair.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.