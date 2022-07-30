01

The 151st Washington County Fair gets underway on Wednesday, August 3. The fair will run through Sunday, August 7. (Photo courtesy of The Washington County Fair.)

Dorie Ostertag has been very busy this week. Ostertag is the Fair Manager and Treasurer of the Washington County Fair, and there is a lot to get ready before Wednesday, August 3, when the Fair opens once again to the public at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Stillwater.

This year marks the Washington County Fair’s 151st year and, as always, it’s got plenty to offer, which means that there is plenty for Dorie Ostertag and the other volunteers who work with her to get done. Ostertag likes to describe the fair as “A mini-State Fair.”” We have everything that State Fair has, the food, the attractions, the animals, but you can get close up. If you don’t like all the big, big crowds, come check us out,” Ostertag said.

Load comments